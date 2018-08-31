This Week in Mixed Reality: Issue 18, Hubs Edition
This has been another quite week full of bug fixes and UI polish. There are a few notable items, though.
Browsers
- Fixed some gamepad issues in Gecko. issue
- Added a new 3D spinner: issue
- More improvements to remote debugging: issue
Social
Hubs attendance is going strong. Along the way several people requested a space that was wide open and not distracting when they are sharing content, so the team added a new scene style called Wide Open Space, and it's live now!
Content Ecosystem
We are working on a new release of the WebVR exporter for Unity with refactored code, performance improvements, and other optimizations. Look for it soon.
