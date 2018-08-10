featured image

This Week in Mixed Reality: Issue 15

Josh Marinacci  - 

This week is mainly about bug fixing and getting some new features to launch.

Browsers

Firefox Reality is in the bug fixing phase, keeping the team very busy:

  • The team has reviewed the report from testing with actual users. Lots of changes in progress.
  • Burning down bugs in Firefox Reality. Big ones this week include refactoring immersive mode and improving loading times
  • Fix broken OAuth logins and opening pages in new windows.

Social

A bunch of bug fixes and improvements to Hubs by Mozilla:

  • Support for single sided objects to reduce rendering time on things like walls where you only need to see one side
  • Fixes for the pen drawing tool

Content Ecosystem