This Week in Mixed Reality: Issue 15
This week is mainly about bug fixing and getting some new features to launch.
Browsers
Firefox Reality is in the bug fixing phase, keeping the team very busy:
- The team has reviewed the report from testing with actual users. Lots of changes in progress.
- Burning down bugs in Firefox Reality. Big ones this week include refactoring immersive mode and improving loading times
- Fix broken OAuth logins and opening pages in new windows.
Social
A bunch of bug fixes and improvements to Hubs by Mozilla:
- Support for single sided objects to reduce rendering time on things like walls where you only need to see one side
- Fixes for the pen drawing tool
Content Ecosystem
- Magic Leap hardware is now publicly available!
