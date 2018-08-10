This Week in Mixed Reality: Issue 15

This week is mainly about bug fixing and getting some new features to launch.

Browsers

Firefox Reality is in the bug fixing phase, keeping the team very busy:

The team has reviewed the report from testing with actual users. Lots of changes in progress.

Burning down bugs in Firefox Reality. Big ones this week include refactoring immersive mode and improving loading times

Fix broken OAuth logins and opening pages in new windows.

Social

A bunch of bug fixes and improvements to Hubs by Mozilla:

Support for single sided objects to reduce rendering time on things like walls where you only need to see one side

Fixes for the pen drawing tool

Content Ecosystem