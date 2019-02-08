Immersive Media Content Creation Guide

Firefox Reality is ready for your panoramic images and videos, in both 2D and 3D. In this guide you will find advice for creating and formatting your content to best display on the immersive web in Firefox Reality.

Images

The web is a great way to share immersive images, either as standalone photos or as part of an interactive tour. Most browsers can display immersive (360°) images but need a little help. Generally these images are regular JPGs or PNGs that have been taken with a 180° or 360° camera. Depending on the exact format you may need different software to display it in a browser. You can host the images themselves on your own server or use one of the many photo tour websites listed below.

Equirectangular Images

360 cameras usually take photos in equirectangular format, meaning an aspect ratio of 2 to 1. Here are some examples on Flickr.

To display one of these on the web in VR you will need an image viewer library. Here are some examples:

AFrame’s a-sky component. Interactive example.

ThreeJS using a SphereBuffer geometry: Interactive example and source.

Babylon.js using a PhotoDome with an Equirectangular texture. Interactive example.

Amazon Sumerian Skybox.

PhotoSphereViewer, an easier to use library that uses ThreeJS underneath.

Google’s VRView

Spherical Images and 3D Images

Some 360 cameras save as spherical projection, which generally looks like one or two circles. Generally these should be converted to equirectangular with the tools that came with your camera. 3D images from 180 cameras will generally be two images side by side or one above the other. Again most camera makers provide tools to prepare these for the web. Look at the documentation for your camera.

Photo Tours

One of the best ways to use immersive images on the web is to build an interactive tour with them. There are many excellent web-based tools for building 360 tours. Here are just a few of them:

Video

360 and 3D video is much like regular video. It is generally encoded with the h264 codec and stored inside of an mp4 container. However, 360 and 3D video is very large. Generally you do not want to host it on your own web server. Instead you can host it with a video provider like YouTube or Vimeo. They each have their own instructions for how to process and upload videos.

YouTube 360 video upload instructions.

Vimeo 360 video upload instructions.

If you chose to host the video file yourself on a standard web server then you will need to use a video viewer library built with a VR framework like AFrame or ThreeJS.

A-Frame 360 video player example

Valiant, a ThreeJS based 360 video player

3D videos

3D video is generally just two 180 or 360 videos stuck together. This is usually called ‘over and under’ format, meaning each video frame is a square containing two equirectangular images, the top half is for the left eye and the bottom half is for the right eye.

Youtube documentation on VR / 3D videos VR videos that aren’t 360.

Google 360 media overview

Vimeo Demo code of streaming Vimeo video to a WebVR app



Compression Advice

Use as high quality as you can get away with and let your video provider convert it as needed. If you are doing it yourself go for 4k in h264 with the highest bitrate your camera supports.

Devices for capturing 360 videos and images

You will get the best results from a camera built for 360,180, or 3D. Amazon has many fine products to choose from. They should all come with instructions and software for capturing and converting both photos and video.

Members of the Mozilla Mixed Reality team have personally used:

Though you will get better results from a dedicated camera, it is also possible to capture 360 images from custom smartphone camera apps such as FOV, Cardboard Camera and Facebook. See these tutorials on 360 iOS apps and Android apps for more information.

Sharing your Immersive Content

You can share your content on your own website, but if that won’t work for you then consider one of the many 360 content hosting sites like these:

Get Featured

Once you have your immersive content on the web, please let us know about it. We might be able to feature it in the Firefox Reality home page, getting your content in front of many viewers right inside VR.