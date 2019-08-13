WebXR category in JS13KGames!

Today starts the 8th edition of the annual js13kGames competition and we are sponsoring its WebXR category with a bunch of prizes including Oculus Quest headsets!

Like many other game development contests, the main goal of the js13kGames competition is to make a game based on a given theme under a specific amount of time. This year’s theme is "BACK" and the time you have to work on your game is a whole month, from today to September 13th.

There is, of course, another important rule you must follow: the zip containing your game should not weigh more than 13kb. (Please follow this link for the complete set of rules). Don’t let the size restriction discourage you. Previous competitors have done amazing things in 13kb.

This year, as in the previous editions, Mozilla is sponsoring the competition, with special emphasis on the WebXR category, where, among other prizes, the best three games will get an Oculus Quest headset!

Like many other game development contests, the main goal is to release a game based on a given theme under a specific amount of time. This year’s theme is "BACK" and the time you have to work on your game is a whole month, from today to 13th September.

There is, of course, another important rule you must follow: the zip containing your game should not weigh more than 13kb. (Please follow this link for the complete set of rules).

This year, as in the previous editions, Mozilla is again sponsoring the competition, with special emphasis on the WebXR category, where, among other prizes, the best three games will get an Oculus Quest headset!

Frameworks allowed

Last year you were allowed to use A-Frame and Babylon.js in your game. This year we have been working with the organization to include three.js on that list!

Because these frameworks weigh far more than 13kb, the requirements for this category have been softened. The size of the framework builds won’t count as part of the final 13kb limit. The allowed links for each framework to include in your game are the following:

The allowed links per framework to include on your game are the following:

If you feel you can present a WebXR game without using any third-party framework and still keep the 13kb limit for the whole game, you are free to do so and I’m sure the judges will value that fact.

You may use any kind of input system: gamepad, gazer, 3dof or 6dof controllers and we will still be able to test your game in different VR devices. Please indicate in the description what the device/input requirements are for your game.

If you have a standalone headset, please make sure you try your game on Firefox Reality because we plan to feature the best games of the competition on the Firefox Reality homepage.

Resources

Here are some useful links if you need some help or want to share your progress!

Js13kgames https://js13kgames.com/ make sure to check the previous years' entries (2018 and 2017)

JS13kgames resources collection: https://js13kgames.github.io/resources/

Three.js forum (https://discourse.threejs.org/)

A-Frame community https://aframe.io/community/

Babylon.js forum https://forum.babylonjs.com/

Twitter: @js13kgames @mozillareality #js13k #webxr @threejs_org @aframevr @babylonjs



Enjoy and good luck!