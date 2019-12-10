Getting WebXR to 1.0

As the WebXR standard goes through the final stretch to hit 1.0, we have updated our tools to the final API. WebXR is the new standard for virtual and augmented reality on the web. It lets web developers create immersive experiences without native code or installing an app. People can browse VR catalogs, play VR games, and view 360 videos. On the AR side, you can build a web app that places objects in real 3D space inside of a viewer’s living room, while still protecting user privacy and security. It is still in the draft state, but we don’t expect any more API changes before it hits Candidate Release (CR) in early 2020.

We’ve put together a collection of tools to help you get started. Many of your favorite web graphics libraries like ThreeJS and Babylon support WebXR now. The newly WebXR polyfill will bridge compatibility between older browsers and newer ones. We’ve also updated our tools to help you out.

WebXR Emulator

We just updated the WebXR Emulator add-on for Firefox and Chrome with the 1.0 API and a brand new look and feel

ECSY Dev Tool

ECSY, an entity component system for the Web, now has its own dev tool add-on, with remote debugging to test on real headsets. Oh, and it looks gorgeous!

Immersive Web Components

Immersive Web Components is now updated to the 1.0 API. This project lets you drop a 360 image or video into your page without writing any Javascript at all.

We are also in the process of updating our iOS XR Viewer as well.

You can learn about these tools and more at our new WebXR Developer Portal. Also check out immersiveweb.dev with more great WebXR info.

Device Support

Many browsers support the WebXR API today or will in the next couple of months. This includes both tethered VR headsets attached to your PC running a modern browser, and stand alone headsets running Oculus Browser or Firefox Reality. Browsers that support the older WebVR API will update soon, so you should use the current WebXR polyfill to bridge compatibility today.‌‌

Next Steps

‌‌We expect the WebXR API to add new features (especially AR ones) at a fairly rapid clip. We also expect browser support to continually improve over the next few months. Keep checking back at the Mozilla WebXR Developer Portal to see the latest updates.

