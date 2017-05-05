WebVR India Community Debuts "WebVR Hack Nights"

The WebVR India community conducted a WebVR Hack Night event last weekend (22nd April). In attendance were active members of the community, who collaboratively sprinted on a few goals and brainstormed about the community health and expansion. The event was attended by 29 members from 9 different cities.

The attendees started working on a WebVR India community website to showcase all the related resources in a single place, as well as provide steps for Getting Involved. Apart from this, the WebVR India community now has a good roadmap for the next couple of months (including a contest for fixing A-Frame issues on GitHub).

The WebVR India community has more than 200 members on its Telegram group, most of whom are focused on A-Frame development and evangelism. Because of its huge presence and community involvement, India is the leading country in organizing events as part of the MozActivate campaign to get more contributors and developers, locally and internationally, evangelizing, and contributing to WebVR and A-Frame.

Also, be sure to check out Learning Web-based Virtual Reality, a recently authored book by the community's very own Srushtika Neelakantam and Tanay Pant.

Read more about the WebVR India community and Hack Night event on Ram's post on the Mozilla India blog. Visit this Google Photos album for more pictures from the Hack Night.