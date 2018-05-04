This week in Mixed Reality: Issue 5

As we continue to add the building blocks, we’re really seeing Firefox Reality, Hubs and the content related projects coming together.

Browsers

This week we continue to sprint towards delivering a MVP:

Added support for more multiple buttons in Firefox Reality.

Improved C++ error checking in Firefox Reality.

Researched about Voice input & VR permission prompts in Firefox Reality.

We built preview APKs of FxR on taskcluster for Daydream, Wave, and SVR.

Social

Since the announcement of our Hubs by Mozilla preview release, we are focusing on bug fixes and polishing up the bits and pieces:

Addressing design issues around VR entry flows for Desktop + Cardboard.

Improving Mobile navigation UI.

Lots of bugs and tech debt to fix up and address, full list here.

In addition to making Hubs the best social experience, we are tying up all the loose ends on self hosting.

Join our public WebVR Slack #social channel to participate in on the discussion!

Content ecosystem

We’re focusing on quality, bug fixes and mobile support on the WebVR exporter tool in Unity.

The WebXR Viewer on iOS now supports computer vision directly in the browser! Face detection, marker detection, etc. in WASM, alongside ARKit & WebXR. Article with more details coming soon...

Stay tuned next week for more developments across our three broad areas!