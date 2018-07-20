This Week in Mixed Reality: Issue 13

This week we focused on fixing bugs and delivering a seamless experience across our three areas: browsers, social, and the content ecosystem.

Browsers

We spent this week improving performance and fixing bugs on Firefox Reality:

Enabling VR controller implementations outside of Gecko

Removing the spin waits in WebVR to improve performance and avoid draining battery life

Latency improvements for head tracking in immersive mode

Improve UI experience

Clean up the build system for the graphics lib

Asynchronous loading of content and creation off-render-thread of GL textures and vertex buffers to speed the application startup experience

Social

We added a bunch of new features on Hubs by Mozilla:

PRs getting landed for upstream changes needed for gLTF exporting from three.js. Debugging and polish on UI and scene management

Pen interactable added for drawing

Bug fixing for 3d model import from Google Poly and added Sketchfab API support

New packaging and deploy process for Hubs that removes client code from Reticulum server package. This is the first of several steps needed towards “one-click” self-hosting

Interested in joining our public Friday stand ups? For more details, join our public WebVR Slack #social channel

Content ecosystem

Found a critical bug on the Unity WebVR exporter? File it in our public GitHub repo or let us know on the public WebVR Slack #unity channel and as always, join us in our discussion!

Interested in learning more about what we're up to?

Check out the Mixed Reality team update from Josh Marinacci here on Youtube.

