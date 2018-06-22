This Week in Mixed Reality: Issue 10
Last week, the team was in San Francisco for an all-Mozilla company meeting.
This week the team is focusing on adding new features, making improvements and fixing bugs.
Browsers
We are all hands on deck building more components and adding new UI across Firefox Reality:
- Improve keyboard visibility detection
- Added special characters to the keyboard
- Added some features & research some issues in the VRB renderer, required to properly implement focus mode
Here is a preview that we showed off of the support for skybox and some of the new UX/UI:
Social
We are continuing to provide a better experience across Hubs by Mozilla:
- Added better flow for iOS webviews
- Added support for VM development and fast entry flow for developers
- Began work on image proxying for sharing 2d images
- Continuing development on 2d/3d object spawning, space editor, and pen tool
Join our public WebVR Slack #social channel to participate in on the discussion!
Content ecosystem
Found a critical bug? File it in our public GitHub repo or let us know on the public WebVR Slack #unity channel and as always, join us in our discussion!
Stay tuned for new features and improvements across our three areas!
