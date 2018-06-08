This week in Mixed Reality: Issue 9

This week the team is continously working on new features, making improvements and fixing bugs.

Next week, the team will be in San Francisco for an all-Mozilla company meeting.

Browsers

We just added a new browser design and assets to Firefox Reality and we now have the ability to display a 360 image as the background in VR while doing 2D browsing!

Added CubeMap support to the VR engine

Added Skybox support to Firefox Reality

Putting new UI and platform work for immersive mode

The design team delivered the final designs for v1, including the browser window UI, the button tray, and the settings panel

Social

We can now import and display basic 2D web content in a shared room and continue to make improvements.

Working on allowing users to pull in content from around the web. This is going to roll out and expand over time, but in the meantime here is some emergent gameplay footage https://imgur.com/DtEBOS6 for the Hubs by Mozilla product.

Pushing some improvements to the controls: 2D mobile users can pinch to move around the space, mouse users can engage pointer-lock with right click, 6DOF users can pull ducks to them from far away using a thumbpad or joystick

Improvements to networking code particularly on slow connections

Content ecosystem

We are improving support for the Oculus Go on the Unity WebVR project on the Unity WebVR exporter tool.

