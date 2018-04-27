This week in Mixed Reality: Issue 04

This week has been super exciting on the Mixed Reality team. We announced a preview of Hubs by Mozilla and shipped out a new version of the Unity WebVR exporter tool.

Browsers

This week we are still focusing on building Firefox Reality to make it the best possible experience:

Integrated the internal UI design across Android platforms

Implemented tray and clicks across Android platforms Load, position & show 3D tray model Material improvements in vrb Implemented node traversal in vrb Added face getters to geometry node Remote controller & tray icon intersection using the collider geometry included in the OBJ Change material for a specific icon to implement hover color

Improved controller API to handle the following: multiple controllers, left/right hands and use of remote controller & HMD head tracking input on platforms that support it (Oculus & ODG).

Video clip of the Firefox Reality tray prototype from Imanol Fernández Gorostizaga on Vimeo.

Social

We’re really excited to announce an experimental preview of Hubs by Mozilla.

In case you missed it yesterday, you can read all about it here and here.

Join our public WebVR Slack #social channel to participate in on the discussion!

Content ecosystem

We just submitted v1.3.0 of the Unity WebVR exporter tool and it’s going to make your life easier with these two new features:

Ability to handle inbound auto-VR presentation for link traversal, to be able to navigate/transport between Unity and A-Frame experiences.

Creating a URL to link directly into Unity scenes and give users the ability to launch Unity games that previously had to be downloaded, installed and launched.

We'd like to invite Unity game designers and developers to try it out and reach out to us on the public WebVR Slack #unity channel to participate in on the discussion!

Stay tuned next week for more developments across our three broad areas!