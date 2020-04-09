Better User Performance and More in this Firefox Reality v9 release

For the Firefox Reality v9 release, we focused on delivering a more polished user experience, here are some examples of what we improved:

Updated full screen UI

Updated voice search capabilities

Ability to set private mode in navigation bar

Fixed the color scheme of the buttons to also reflect private mode

A good chunk of this release was spent fixing bugs and making performance improvements.

In the exciting world of partnerships, we’re ramping up on PicoVR support across the board. Everything from controller support to G2 touchpad support are included in this release.

There’s a ton more coming in our next release, including 2 hand keyboard typing and downloading capabilities. We’re super thrilled to reveal what is to come. Stay tuned!