Discover on desktop or mobile. Enjoy in VR, only with Firefox Reality.

A special update for Firefox Reality is available today -- just in time for the holidays! Now you can send tabs from your phone or computer straight to your VR headset.

Say you’re waiting in line for your festive peppermint mocha, killing time on your phone. You stumble on an epic 3D roller coaster video that would be great to watch in VR. Since you’ve already signed in to your Firefox Account on Firefox Reality, you can send that video right to your headset, where it will be ready to watch next time you open the app. You can also send tabs from VR over to your phone or desktop, for when you eventually take your headset off.

When you use Firefox on multiple devices, you can sync your history and bookmarks too. No more waving the laser pointer around to type wonky URLs or trying retrace your steps back to that super funny site from yesterday. Stay tuned in the new year for more features like these that make using VR a more seamless part of your everyday life.

But wait, there's more

We’ve also added a few small-but-mighty features that our users have requested. First is the ability to copy and paste text and links. Similar to how you do it on your phone, you can press-and-hold to get a menu of choices. With this update you can also use your Bluetooth keyboard to type, if your device has Bluetooth capabilities.

And finally, we’ve added six new languages and custom keyboards for Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Dutch and Polish.

Full release notes for this and all our updates can be found in our GitHub repository.

Firefox Reality 7 is available right now.

Download for Oculus Go

Download for Oculus Quest

Download for Viveport

PS: We want to hear from you! Starting now, we’ll be publishing a survey with each update. You can find the link inside Firefox Reality on the Settings page or just click here.