Firefox Reality for Oculus Quest

We are excited to announce that Firefox Reality is now available for the Oculus Quest!

Following our releases for other 6DoF headsets including the HTC Vive Focus Plus and Lenovo Mirage, we are delighted to bring the Firefox Reality VR web browsing experience to Oculus' newest headset.

Whether you’re watching immersive video or meeting up with friends in Mozilla Hubs, Firefox Reality takes advantage of the Oculus Quest’s boost in performance and capabilities to deliver the best VR web browsing experience. Try the new featured content on the FxR home page or build your own to see what you can do in the next generation of standalone virtual reality headsets.



Enhanced Tracking Protection Blocks Sites from Tracking You

To protect our users from the pervasive tracking and collection of personal data by ad networks and tech companies, Firefox Reality has Enhanced Tracking Protection enabled by default. We strongly believe privacy shouldn’t be relegated to optional settings. As an added bonus, these protections work in the background and actually increase the speed of the browser.



Firefox Reality is available in 10 different languages, including Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese, with more on the way. You can also use your voice to search the web instead of typing, making it faster and easier to get where you want to go.



Stay tuned in the coming months as we roll out support for the nearly VR-ready WebXR specification, multi-window browsing, bookmarks sync, additional language support and other exciting new features.

Like all Firefox browser products, Firefox Reality is available for free in the Oculus Quest store.

For more information: https://mixedreality.mozilla.org/firefox-reality/