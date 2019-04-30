Firefox Reality coming to SteamVR

We are excited to announce that we’re working with Valve to bring the immersive web to SteamVR!

This January, we announced that we were bringing the Firefox Reality experience to desktop devices and the Vive stores. Since then, collaborating closely with Valve, we have been working to also bring Firefox Reality to the SteamVR immersive experience. In the coming months, users will be offered a way to install Firefox Reality via a new web dashboard button, and then launch a browser window over any OpenVR experience.

With a few simple clicks, users will be able to access web content such as tips or guides or stream a Twitch comment channel without having to exit their immersive experiences. In addition, users will be able to log into their Firefox account once, and access synced bookmarks and cookies across both Firefox and Firefox Reality — no need to log in twice!

We are excited to collaborate with Valve and release Firefox for SteamVR this summer.