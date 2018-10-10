Firefox Reality 1.0.1 - with recline mode
Firefox Reality 1.0.1 is now available for download in the Viveport, Oculus, and Daydream app stores. This is a minor point release, focused on fixing several performance issues and adding crash reporting UI and (thanks to popular request!) a reclined viewing mode.
New Features:
- Crash reporting
- Reclined viewing mode
- MSAA in immersive mode
Bug Fixes:
- Improved WebVR stability
- Added some missing keys to keyboard
- General stability fixes
Full release notes can be found in our Github repo here.
We’ve been collecting feedback from users, and are working on a more fully-featured version for November with performance improvements, bookmarks, and an improved movie/theater mode (including 180/360 video support).
Keep the feedback coming, and don't forget to check out new content weekly!
