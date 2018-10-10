Firefox Reality 1.0.1 - with recline mode

Firefox Reality 1.0.1 is now available for download in the Viveport, Oculus, and Daydream app stores. This is a minor point release, focused on fixing several performance issues and adding crash reporting UI and (thanks to popular request!) a reclined viewing mode.

New Features:

Crash reporting

Reclined viewing mode

MSAA in immersive mode

Bug Fixes:

Improved WebVR stability

Added some missing keys to keyboard

General stability fixes

Full release notes can be found in our Github repo here.

We’ve been collecting feedback from users, and are working on a more fully-featured version for November with performance improvements, bookmarks, and an improved movie/theater mode (including 180/360 video support).

Keep the feedback coming, and don't forget to check out new content weekly!