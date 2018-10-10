featured image
Firefox Reality

Firefox Reality 1.0.1 - with recline mode

Andre Vrignaud Andre Vrignaud  - 

Firefox Reality 1.0.1 is now available for download in the Viveport, Oculus, and Daydream app stores. This is a minor point release, focused on fixing several performance issues and adding crash reporting UI and (thanks to popular request!) a reclined viewing mode.

New Features:

  • Crash reporting
  • Reclined viewing mode
  • MSAA in immersive mode

Bug Fixes:

  • Improved WebVR stability
  • Added some missing keys to keyboard
  • General stability fixes

Full release notes can be found in our Github repo here.

We’ve been collecting feedback from users, and are working on a more fully-featured version for November with performance improvements, bookmarks, and an improved movie/theater mode (including 180/360 video support).

Keep the feedback coming, and don't forget to check out new content weekly!