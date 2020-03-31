Announcing the Mozilla Mixed Reality Merch Store!

Ever wanted to up your wardrobe game with some stylish Mixed Reality threads, while at the same time supporting Mozilla's work? Dream no more! The Mozilla Mixed Reality team is pleased to announce that you can now wear your support for our efforts on your literal sleeve!

The store (powered by Spreadshirt) is available worldwide and has a variety of items including clothing tailored for women, men, kids and babies, and accessories such as bag, caps, mugs, and more. All with a variety of designs to choose from, including our “low poly” Firefox Reality logo, our adorable new mascot, Foxr, and more.

We hope that you find something that strikes your fancy!