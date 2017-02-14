New features in A-Frame Inspector v0.5.0

This is a small summary of some new features of the latest A-Frame Inspector version that may pass unnoticed to some.

Image assets dialog

v0.5.0 introduces an assets management window to import textures in your scene without having to manually type URLs.

The updated texture widget includes the following elements:

Preview thumbnail: it will open the image assets dialog.

Input box: Hover the mouse over it and it will show the complete URL of the asset.

Open in a new tab: It will open a new tab with the full sized texture

Clear: It will clear the value of the attribute.

Once the image assets dialog is open you’ll see the list of images currently being used in your project, with the previous selection for the widget, if any, highlighted.

You could click in any image from this gallery to set the value of the map attribute you’re editing.

If you want to include new images to this list, click on LOAD TEXTURE and you’ll see several options to include a new image on your project:

Here you could add new image assets to your scene by:

Entering an URL

Opening an uploadcare dialog that will let you upload files from your computer, google drive, dropbox.. and from other sources in ( this is currently uploading the images to our uploadcare account, so please be kind :), we’re working on letting you define your API key to use your own account).

that will let you upload files from your computer, google drive, dropbox.. and from other sources in ( this is currently uploading the images to our uploadcare account, so please be kind :), we’re working on letting you define your API key to use your own account). Drag and dropping from your computer . This will upload to uploadcare too.

. This will upload to uploadcare too. Choosing one from the curated list of images we’ve included in the assets-sample https://github.com/aframevr/sample-assets repo.

Once added your image you’ll see a thumbnail showing some information about the image and the name that will have this texture in your project (the asset ID that can be referenced as #name).

After editing the name if needed, click on LOAD TEXTURE and it will add your texture to the list of assets available in your project, showing you the list of textures you saw when you opened the dialog.

Now just clicking on the newly created texture you’ll set the new value for the attribute you were editing.

New features in the scenegraph

Toggle visibility

Toggle panels : New shortcuts: 1 : Toggle scenegraph panel 2 : Toggle components panel TAB : Toggle both panels

: New shortcuts: Toggle entity visibility of each element in the scene is now possible by pressing the eye icon in the scenegraph.

Broader scenegraph filtering

In the previous version of the inspector we could filter by the tag name of the entity or by its ID. In the new version the filter will take into account also the names of the components that each entity has and the values of the attributes of these components.

For example if we write: red it will return the entities which name contains red but also all of them with a red color in the material component. We could also filter by geometry , or directly by sphere and so on.

We’ve added the shortcut CTRL or CMD + f to set the focus on the filter input for a faster filtering, and ESC to clear the filter.

Cut, copy and paste

Thanks to @vershwal it’s now possible to cut, copy and paste entities using the expected shorcuts:

CTRL or CMD + x : Cut selected entity

: Cut selected entity CTRL or CMD + c : Copy selected entity

: Copy selected entity CTRL or CMD + v : Paste the latest copied or cut entity

New shortcuts

